Absentee ballots are in for Lincoln County

As of 9:35 PM Republican Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte is leading with 65% of absentee ballot votes and Democratic Congressional candidate Rob Quist is trailing at 30%.

Candidate Gianforte had almost twice as Quist with 2,170 ballots in his favor while Quist has 1,017.

We will keep you updated throughout the night as more results come in.

