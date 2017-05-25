Absentee ballots are in for Lincoln County

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

As of 9:35 PM Republican Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte is leading with 65% of absentee ballot votes and Democratic Congressional candidate Rob Quist is trailing at 30%.

Candidate Gianforte had almost twice as Quist with 2,170 ballots in his favor while Quist has 1,017.

We will keep you updated throughout the night as more results come in.