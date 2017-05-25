UPDATE: Flathead County absentee ballot results are IN

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

As of 10:10 PM on May 25th 28,590 absentee ballots out of 68,316 total number of registered voters have been counted in the Flathead Valley.

Republican Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte is leading in Democratic candidate Rob Quist's hometown county.

Gianforte right now holds the percentage of votes at 57% while Rob Quist is down at 38%.

Libertarian candidate Mark L Wicks is at 1,179 with 4% of votes.

We will keep you updated with the latest results as more information becomes available.