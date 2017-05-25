Gianforte leads Quist in Flathead County

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

As of 11:30 PM on May 25th ballot numbers showed that Republican Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte lead Democratic candidate Rob Quist in his hometown county.

Gianforte right now holds the percentage of votes at 57% (20,066 ballots) while Rob Quist is down at 38% (13,338 votes).

Libertarian candidate Mark L Wicks is at 1,179 with 4% of votes.

With Quist with lower numbers at the time in his home county, we spoke with Matt Bradley a member of the Democratic Party who expressed to us one of his biggest concerns about Greg Gianforte.

Bradley tells us, "He doesn't believe and he thinks the Earth is 5,000 years old. That is absurd."

Most at the Democratic watch party were not concerned about Rob Quist's numbers compared to Greg Gianforte's.