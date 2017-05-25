Montana Special Election: Live Update

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

UPDATE: Gianforte jumps to a one percent lead in the popular vote, 48-47.

UPDATE: 16 precincts have fully reported. The percentages have them tied, but Gianforte leads by a few hundred votes.

All precincts in Carter County are partially reporting and they're leaning heavily toward Gianforte with a 73-percent margin.

The 69 precincts in Cascade County are also all partially reporting and favoring Gianforte, but with a smaller margin. His county leads with 49-percent of votes.

UPDATE: Gianforte has a 20-point lead on Quist in Ravalli County. All precincts partially reporting.

UPDATE: Missoula County in favor of Quist by 61 percent, with 153 of 156 precincts partially reported.

UPDATE: Madison County has Quist out to an early lead with 53 percent of the vote. Three precincts partially reporting.

UPDATE: Golden Valley County leaning towards Gianforte with three of six precincts partially reporting.

UPDATE: Garfield County coming out in strong support of Gianforte at 89 percent, with half of the precincts fully reporting.

UPDATE: Deer Lodge County has Quist leading at 62 percent, with all precincts partially reporting.

UPDATE: Gianforte out to an early lead in Chouteau County, with 12 of 27 precincts fully reporting.

UPDATE: Rob Quist leading Lewis & Clark County with 52 percent, with all 111 precincts partially reporting.

UPDATE: Jefferson County is currently being led by Gianforte with 55 percent and all 30 precincts partially reporting.

UPDATE: Rob Quist is leading Gallatin County with 53 percent of the vote and all 96 precincts partially reported.

UPDATE: The Montana Secretary of State's website is experiencing technical difficulties.

UPDATE: Cascade County is the second county with all precincts in, with Gianforte taking 49 percent of the Cascade County vote.

UPDATE: 242 precincts have partial election results, with Big Horn County remaining the lone precinct.

UPDATE: Big Horn County is the first county with all precincts in, with Gianforte taking 55 percent of the vote.

Montana Special Election:

Within the first 15 minutes of Montana's special election, there is not a clear frontrunner. Rob Quist - D and Greg Gianforte - R, are in a gridlock.