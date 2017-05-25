Hometown Proud: $14 million dollar renovations for Bigfork High School

Hometown Proud: $14 million dollar renovations for Bigfork High - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

BIGFORK -

Big Fork High School Superintendent Matt Jensen tells us after forty years, the high school was in desperate need of an update.

The first phase of the project is almost complete, which includes the completion of state of the art science labs.  Superintendent Jensen tells us why having a lab and a classroom together is so crucial for hands on learning.

Jensen explains, “The added benefit of having a science lab and a classroom in the same space in a small school you can teach multiple courses in the same class/lab room space and you can have multiple set up opportunities.”

But it hasn’t always been easy co-existing with the construction on campus.

English teach and basketball coach Samuel Tudor tells us it’s been hard lecturing with the constant hammering and banging.

Tudor says, “I think every teacher can attest to the multiple vibrations, the impact wrenches hitting while you’re trying to get through a lecture.”

After a while though Tudor says construction workers actually started taming their colorful language down, to respect the students.

Tudor explains, “The construction workers as well I think they probably toned some of their demeanor and some of their language down a bit around the kids.”

Matt Jensen tells us all three phases of the high school’s construction should be complete by 2018.

