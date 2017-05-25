Gootkin address Gianforte charges, campaign contribution

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

Gallatin County Sheriff Brain Gootkin held his second press conference in two days regarding the alleged assault involving congressional candidate Greg Gianforte.

Detectives were immediately called to the scene, Gootkin said, because deputies recognized that this incident "would attract signification public interest."

During the time law enforcement were interviewing witnesses, Gianforte left the scene causing many reporters and Montanans alike to ask if this is regular procedure.

The Sheriff said that Gianforte cooperated with deputies when law enforcement initially arrived, provided a statement and then left while the deputies were busy with other interviews. He wasn't detained, and therefore didn't break a law by leaving the scene.

As a suspect in an assault there was the possibility that Gianforte could have been arrested before he left, but Gootkin explained that there was no existing circumstance that required immediate arrest. Based on evidence from witness statements, the sheriff said, Gianforte was not considered a public threat, a flight risk or further risk to the victim, Ben Jacobs.

Probable cause existed to issue a notice to appear to Greg Gianforte for the offense and requires him to appear in the Gallatin County Justice Court.

Wednesday night the candidate was charged with misdemeanor assaults. In Montana, there are two assault charges: the former and aggravated assault, a felony.

Aggravated assault is defined under Montana law as:

45-5-202. Aggravated assault. (1) A person commits the offense of aggravated assault if the person purposely or knowingly causes serious bodily injury to another or purposely or knowingly, with the use of physical force or contact, causes reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury or death in another.

(2) A person convicted of aggravated assault shall be imprisoned in the state prison for a term not to exceed 20 years and may be fined not more than $50,000, except as provided in 46-18-219 and 46-18-222.

Gootkin said evidence did not point toward a felony and was therefore not considered as a charge.

"In this case the victim did not sustain serious bodily injury as defined by the Montana state statute," Gootkin said, "nor did he communicate reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury at any time during the investigation."

Reasonable apprehension is determined throughout the course of an investigation.

Hours after the incident, according to law enforcement, the Sheriff's Office received a call from Gianforte's attorney. The Office attempted to obtain another statement, but was denied. There is not law requiring a suspect to provide a statement and all suspects are in their right to have an attorney.

During the press conference, Gootkin also addressed his March contribution to Gianforte's campaign saying it has nothing to do with the investigation or his responsibly as the sheriff:

"The citizens of Gallatin County elected me to do a job and this incident occurred in our county and this is our responsibly to investigate."

Upon questioning Gootkin added that he does not know Gianforte very well.