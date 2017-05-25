Our Angela Marshall discusses the special election with ABC News Live

ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall was contacted last week by ABC News Live for an interview to help paint a picture of Montana's Special Election. The interview comes one day after Republican Congressional Candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault for an altercation with Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs. Angela spoke with ABC News Live Anchor Amna Nawaz about the altercation, how Montanans are reacting to the sudden turn of events, and more about the divisive Congressional campaign leading up to the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

The video is courtesy of ABC News Live