Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

Posted: Updated:
Alicia Acuna Alicia Acuna

BOZEMAN -

FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. 

"I’ve never seen a reaction like that to standard reporter questions. The reporter from The Guardian was doing his job," Acuna told our reporters Thursday afternoon.

She was in the room to interview Gianforte about the special election and while a camera was present, there is no recording - something that Acuna says she and her follow reporters regret.

The alleged assault took place before her interview and that's why she says the camera wasn't rolling.  

Leading up to the altercation, Acuna says the environment was cordial.

Jacobs came in and asked Gianforte about the CBO score for healthcare and Acuna said she was listening in because she was curious to hear the candidate's response.

As she previously state, Gianforte did not want to answer him. Jacobs' pressed the question, but the candidate said to talk to his communications director. 

She says, at this point Gianforte assaulted Jacobs, calling the incident shocking and out of place for the environment.

"We were honestly stunned to silence," Acuna said.

Immediately following the alleged attack, Gianforte apologized multiple times to the Fox team, according to Acuna. The FOX News reporters asked for a moment of privacy to collect their thoughts. 

Some confusion has been raised over whether Jacobs was grabbed by the neck or not. Acuna first posted "At that point, Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him."

She clarified that to her it looked like his hands were on Jacobs' neck, but some might consider the hand placement more on his shoulders. In our interview with Acuna, she demonstrated the place cement. 

A reporter for 23 years, and a national reporter for 20 years - Acuna admits she's uncomfortable being on the other side of the interview. 

“I was there as a reporter. I happened to be in the room when this happened. We were here to covered the Special Election. That’s why we’re here in Montana - not to be part of any story. We ended up being witness to a crime," Acuna said.

 She reiterated that she did not see Jacobs act aggressively or touch Gianforte at all. 

“The only one I saw get physical was Mr. Gianforte," she told our reporters. 

