MissoulaVotes: Montana doesn't allow replacement ballots

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

After multiple calls, MissoulaVotes is reminding voters that the state does not allow them to re-vote with a replacement ballot. They posted this notice to their Facebook page Thursday morning, a day after congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was cited for misdemeanor assault.

Social media has been blowing up a mixture of praise for Gianforte's alleged actions and others condemning him. Some have wondered if it's too late for this incident to affect the polls with a portion of voters sending in absentee ballots.