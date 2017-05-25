MissoulaVotes: Montana doesn't allow replacement ballots

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte.
The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte.
After a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him, Gianforte's team has released a statement blaming the altercation on the reporter.
After a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him, Gianforte's team has released a statement blaming the altercation on the reporter.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident occurred at Gianforte's campaign headquarters.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident occurred at Gianforte's campaign headquarters.
Alexis Levinson from Buzzfeed recounted the incident between congressional candidate Greg Gianforte and reporter Ben Jacobs Wednesday evening. Levinson said that the body slam came out of nowhere.
Alexis Levinson from Buzzfeed recounted the incident between congressional candidate Greg Gianforte and reporter Ben Jacobs Wednesday evening. Levinson said that the body slam came out of nowhere.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
Middle schoolers in gathered at the University of Montana Wednesday morning to test their knowledge in the Missoula County Quiz Bowl. The eleven schools in Missoula County battled it out for school pride and a beautiful trophy.
Middle schoolers in gathered at the University of Montana Wednesday morning to test their knowledge in the Missoula County Quiz Bowl. The eleven schools in Missoula County battled it out for school pride and a beautiful trophy.