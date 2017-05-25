LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known.