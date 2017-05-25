Governor Bullock: Gianforte's actions 'unsettling on many levels'

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock has issued a statement about assault charges being pressed against Montana candidate for Congress, Greg Gianforte.

Below is that statement....

MONTANA – Montana Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement on the assault charges filed against Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for Montana’s sole congressional seat.

“It is unsettling on many levels that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions. Yesterday’s events serve as another wake up call to all Montanans and Americans that we must restore civility in politics and governing, and demand more from people who hold the public’s trust,” said Governor Steve Bullock. “One thing is clear: no matter what happens today, the actions of Gianforte do not reflect the values of Montana or its people.”

Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly throwing a reporter for the Guardian to the ground at his campaign headquarters late Wednesday.