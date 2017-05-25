Governor Bullock: Gianforte's actions 'unsettling on many levels'

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters
The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte.
After a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him, Gianforte's team has released a statement blaming the altercation on the reporter.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident occurred at Gianforte's campaign headquarters.
Alexis Levinson from Buzzfeed recounted the incident between congressional candidate Greg Gianforte and reporter Ben Jacobs Wednesday evening. Levinson said that the body slam came out of nowhere.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
Middle schoolers in gathered at the University of Montana Wednesday morning to test their knowledge in the Missoula County Quiz Bowl. The eleven schools in Missoula County battled it out for school pride and a beautiful trophy.
