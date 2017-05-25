MT Sec. of State: 37 percent of voters have returned absentee ba - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MT Sec. of State: 37 percent of voters have returned absentee ballots

By Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's secretary of state's office says 37 percent of registered voters had returned absentee ballots as of Wednesday.

Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist are seeking to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant when Ryan Zinke resigned to become President Donald Trump's Interior secretary.

Montana has just over 699,000 registered voters.

It's unclear how an alleged assault of a reporter by a Montana congressional candidate will affect the special election's outcome - in part because more than a third of the state's registered voters cast absentee ballots before polls opened Thursday.
    
Republican Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly throwing a reporter for the Guardian to the ground at his campaign headquarters late Wednesday.
    

 

