Voters take to the polls in Missoula

People in Missoula take to the polls early Thursday morning to cast a vote in the race for Montana's lone congressional seat. It's a race that's been dubbed "the millionaire versus the musician" and puts republican Greg Gianforte against democrat Rob Quist.

Volunteers at Missoula Fairgrounds, the election headquarters, say they've seen a steady stream of registered voters and same-day voters throughout the morning. They expect things to pick up even more as the day progresses.

Around 9 am, an estimated 60% of absentee ballots had been turn in.

Polls will remain open until 8 pm. If you are unsure where to vote, click here.