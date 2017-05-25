The Latest: GOP lawmakers say little about Montana candidate - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: GOP lawmakers say little about Montana candidate

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the assault case against Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for a Montana congressional seat in a Thursday special election. (all times local):
    
GOP lawmakers emerging from a closed-door caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Thursday said they didn't know the facts about Republican Greg Gianforte being charged with misdemeanor assault.
 
A reporter from the Guardian accused the tech millionaire of slamming him to the ground and breaking his glasses in an altercation at Gianforte's campaign headquarters in Bozeman on Wednesday afternoon. The reporter had tried to ask Gianforte a question about the latest budget analysis of the GOP health care bill.
 
A few lawmakers did comment.   


Asked if assaulting a reporter is appropriate behavior, California Rep. Duncan Hunter said, "Of course not. It's not appropriate behavior. Unless the reporter deserved it."
    
Indiana Rep. Luke Messer said he wasn't sure whether the incident would hurt or help Gianforte in Thursday's special election for the open House seat.
       
The polls are open in a race for Montana's only congressional seat just hours after the front-running candidate was charged with beating up a reporter.
    
Republican Greg Gianforte has not appeared in public since he was charged with misdemeanor assault late Wednesday. A reporter from the Guardian accused the tech millionaire of slamming him to the ground and breaking his glasses in an altercation Wednesday afternoon at Gianforte's campaign headquarters in Bozeman.
    
Gianforte's camp issued a statement hours before the charge was filed disputing reporter Ben Jacobs' account. But an audio recording Jacobs made and a Fox News crew that witnessed the altercation back up Jacobs' version.
    
Three of Montana's biggest newspapers pulled their endorsements of Gianforte but did not endorse his opponents.
    
Jacobs told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he was doing his job and asking a question.

