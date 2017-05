Cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon t’storms on this Special Election Day. You might see some morning snow falling above 5,000’, but I wouldn’t worry about getting your snow shovel. Expect some clearing Friday and a nice Memorial Day Weekend ahead. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 55°/38° Butte: 54°/35° Kalispell: 62°/41° Missoula: 64°/43°