Election Day: Here's how candidates stand on important issues

Despite the unforeseen developments in the campaign Wednesday night, the congressional race at its core comes down to musician versus entrepreneur.

Most Montanan's have seen the ads for congressional candidates Rob Quist and Greg Gianforte, but do you really know where each candidate stands on important issues?

Here's how their stance on the following: 2nd amendment rights, access to public lands, healthcare and taxes.

2nd amendment rights:

Quist supports 2nd amendment rights, but "fully automatic assault rifles" "might need to be registered. He says he will fight for the right of law-abiding Montanans to own and use guns responsibly.

Gianforte considers gun rights to be absolute & opposes any infringement on them.

Public lands:

Both candidates are in full support of keeping Montana's public lands in public hands.

Quist believes public lands are our state's single greatest asset, and must be protected for future generations

Gianforte wants to work on increasing access for sportsmen and managing forest lands for multiple uses.

Healthcare:

Gianforte believes there is a need to repeal and replace Obamacare. He says Trump's proposal, the American Health Care Act still needs work and he will only vote for it if premiums are brought down, people with pre-existing conditions are protected and rural access is preserved.

Quist has advocated for fixing Obamacare rather than repealing it. He says it helps keep medicare strong and ensures Montana families aren't broken by outrageous and prohibitive health insurance costs. He's referred to Trump's proposal as a "tax-cut for millionaires."

Taxes: