Quist response to Gianforte: "I'm just focused on the issues facing the people of Montana"

MISSOULA -

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee officially called for Greg Gianforte to withdraw his candidacy, after reports of the Republican candidate for Montana’s Congressional Election allegedly assaulted a reporter.

DCCC spokesman Tyler Law issued a statement, saying in part "Speaker Ryan and the National Republican Campaign Committee should not waste another minute before publicly denouncing their candidate and apologizing for the millions of dollars they spent on his behalf."

Meanwhile, Gianforte’s opponent, Democratic candidate Rob Quist, chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement.

He did, however, entertain two questions from Dave Weigel of the Washington Post.

Here is a transcription of that exchange:

Weigel: "A quick word… Reporter in Bozeman just tweeted that your opponent body slammed him, apparently at an event, and broke his glasses. I'm wondering what your reaction is to that."

Quist: "I guess I hadn't heard that, so that's not really for me to talk about. I think thats more a matter for law enforcement, I guess you'd say."

Weigel: "What would a reported assault do to the race at this point?"

Quist: "I guess again thats not for me to judge. I'm just focused on the issues that are facing the people of Montana."

Quist spent Wednesday campaigning in Missoula, which is where he will also be awaiting election results.

