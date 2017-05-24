Buzzfeed reporter recounts alleged Gianforte altercation

Alexis Levinson from Buzzfeed recounted the incident between congressional candidate Greg Gianforte and reporter Ben Jacobs Wednesday evening. Levinson said that the body slam came out of nowhere.

"Ben sort of walked in to listen in and then all of a sudden there was like a huge crash -- everyone heard it," Levinson said.

She continued saying it sounded like Gianforte was yelling at Jacobs to leave. An aid then told Jacobs that he needed to go.

When the reporter left the room, Levinson saw that his glasses were broken and his ear piece had come off.