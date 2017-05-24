Frenchtown claims Missoula County Quiz Bowl trophy

Middle schoolers in gathered at the University of Montana Wednesday morning to test their knowledge in the Missoula County Quiz Bowl.

The eleven schools in Missoula County battled it out for school pride and a beautiful trophy. Teams of five competed in seven rounds before being placed in a double elimination tournament.

Questioned were on range of topics including science, history, politics and math.

Target Range Adviser Ryan Delany says competitions like this give students a unique learning experience.

"I think the events like this are important because it enhances the knowledge, it's friendly competition between schools, it is just a fun way to actually learn and my kids at Target Range love to learn in a competitive way," Delany said.

For now Frenchtown will boast the smartest junior high in Missoula County...Until next year's Quiz Bowl.