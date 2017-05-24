Frenchtown claims Missoula County Quiz Bowl trophy

Middle schoolers in gathered at the University of Montana Wednesday morning to test their knowledge in the Missoula County Quiz Bowl.
The eleven schools in Missoula County battled it out for school pride and a beautiful trophy. Teams of five competed in seven rounds before being placed in a double elimination tournament.
Questioned were on range of topics including science, history, politics and math.
Target Range Adviser Ryan Delany says competitions like this give students a unique learning experience.
"I think the events like this are important because it enhances the knowledge, it's friendly competition between schools, it is just a fun way to actually learn and my kids at Target Range love to learn in a competitive way," Delany said.
For now Frenchtown will boast the smartest junior high in Missoula County...Until next year's Quiz Bowl.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
After a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him, Gianforte's team has released a statement blaming the altercation on the reporter.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
A fisherman contacted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to report finding a body in the Flathead River, approximately two miles upstream from the Sportsmans Bridge.
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton released that 29-year-old Jacob Paul Nicklawsky was determined to have suffered brain death due to a gunshot injury of the head. Physicians at St. Patrick's Hospital pronounced the death Monday afternoon.
Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.
Kale Bradley Bertelsen allegedly reached an “insane rate of speed” fleeing from and endangering the lives of multiple peace officers
