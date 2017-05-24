Gallatin County Sheriff addresses assault allegations against Gi - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Gallatin County Sheriff addresses assault allegations against Gianforte

Posted: Updated:

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Hometown Election Headquarters

    Hometown Election Headquarters

    Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

BOZEMAN -

Ben Jacobs, The Guardian reporter who is alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him, has been released from the hospital and is being interviewed by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Gianforte was briefly interviewed when deputies arrived, but he was not placed under arrest. The candidate left the scene following the incident. 

During the Sheriff's Office press conference, it was clarified that multiple witness will need to be interviewed still. Roughly five other people were in the room at Gianforte's campaign headquarters when the alleged assault occurred. 

In the audio recording, Jacobs asks the candidate about healthcare and Gianforte says that he'll talk about it later. Jacobs presses the question and the candidate tells him to ask Shane Scanlon, Gianforte's communications director. 

Immediately after that there are crashing sounds. 

The Sheriff's Office has a copy of Jacobs' recording, saying it will be part of their investigation. Word that footage exits has passed around social media, but Gootkin is not in procession of it. If it does exist, he says, the Sheriff's Office will collect it.  

In Gianforte's official response, the campaign claims that "Jacobs entered the office without permission." At this time, the sheriff is not aware of if this is true or not. 

With the special election Thursday, it's worth wondering if the immediacy of it will affect the investigation. Simply put: Sheriff Gootkin says no. 

"We're not treating this [investigation] any different," Gootkin said. 

The investigation goes to the county attorney tomorrow.

The sheriff has also asked that the media and public not call 911 about this case. 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:58:12 GMT

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.