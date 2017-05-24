New developments in Anaconda man allegedly stabbing his grandmother

The story continues to develop about 21-year-old Tyler Smith who faces charges for stabbing his grandmother.



Anaconda Officers received a call from the victim's house from 64-year-old Vicki Smith, on May 22.

A client was getting their hair done when they called to report an altercation.

Police Chief Tim Barkell said a kitchen knife was the weapon used to kill Vicki Smith.

Tyler Smith's long time attorney Tim McKeon with McKeon Doud, P.C. said Smith went through a dramatic birthing process, which caused brain damaged.

He added from the type of brain injury Smith has it has taken away Tyler's ability to rationalize.

McKeon told ABC FOX Montana that he believes Smith doesn't have sufficient intent to perform homicide.



"Knowing Tyler's medical history, as well as I do. I would not think that Tyler would have the sufficient intent that would be required for this type of action," said McKeon.

ABC FOX Montana reported Wednesday, Smith is being held on one-million-dollar bond for allegedly stabbing his grandmother.