People assembled in the Butte-Silver Bow region for the 9th Annual Mariah's Challenge Scholarship presentation, which was presented at Montana Tech, Wednesday night.

This year over twenty-four students will be awarded scholarships.

When students take the challenge, they promise to not associate themselves with drugs or alcohol while in high school.

Students also during the challenge are expected to give back to the community as well.

This challenge started back almost a decade ago, when founder Leo McCarthy lost his daughter to an underage driver who had been drinking.

But McCarthy's favorite part is seeing students’ characters changing.



"To see these young, enterprising and unique students each year to say ‘I did this for four years. It was tough but it's about character and honesty,’ and to me that is so fulfilling in the eyes of me and my family," said McCarthy.

If any student is interested in doing Mariah's Challenge you can go to http://mariahschallenge.com/