Reporter alleges that Gianforte assaulted him, Fox News reporter corroborates story

UPDATE: Alicia Acuna, a reporter for Fox News, says she witnessed the alleged assault first hand. Acuna writes that she was in the room and saw Jacobs pressing for an answer to his question.

Acuna states:

At that point, Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him. Faith, Keith and I watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the man, as he moved on top the reporter and began yelling something to the effect of "I'm sick and tired of this!"

She follows up her account of the events saying that she did not witness Jacobs showing any form of physical aggression.

Alicia Acuna joined Fox News in 1997.

UPDATE: Greg Gianforte's campaign has responded to the accusations.

UPDATE: Jacobs has released the audio of his altercation with Gianforte.

In the audio Jacobs asks the candidate about healthcare and Gianforte says that he'll talk about it later. Jacobs presses the question and the candidate tells him to ask Shane Scanlon, Gianforte's communications director.

Immediately after that there are loud sounds of what seems like an altercation and someone stumbling or falling.

The voice of what appears to be Gianforte says, "I'm sick and tired of you guys. The last guy who came in here did the same thing. Get the hell out of here."

Jacobs says he wants to call the police and is then told he needs to leave.

Greg Gianforte is trending nationally on Twitter.

Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.

In April, Jacobs wrote a piece for The Guardian about Gianforte, titled "GOP candidate has financial ties to US-sanctioned Russian companies".

The reporter Tweeted out that media witnesses were present and says audio will be available.

Sheriff's deputies are still on the scene. Our reporter Kolby Crossly attempted to talk to Gianforte's press person, but was denied.

Gianforte has left the scene.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the alleged assault.

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

A day away from the Special Election, Gianfote was holding a meet and greet from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm as his final event.

This is a developing story.