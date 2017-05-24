Guardian reporter alleges that Gianforte "body slammed" him

Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.

In April, Jacobs wrote a piece for The Guardian about Gianforte, titled "GOP candidate has financial ties to US-sanctioned Russian companies".

The reporter Tweeted out that media witnesses were present and says audio will be available.

Sheriff's deputies are still on the scene. Our reporter Kolby Crossly attempted to talk to Gianforte's press person, but was denied.

Gianforte has left the scene.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the alleged assault.

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

A day away from the Special Election, Gianfote was holding a meet and greet from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm as his final event.

This is a developing story.