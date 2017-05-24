Guardian reporter alleges that Gianforte assaulted him, releases - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Guardian reporter alleges that Gianforte assaulted him, releases audio

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

UPDATE: Greg Gianforte's campaign has responded to the accusations.

UPDATE: Jacobs has released the audio of his altercation with Gianforte. 

In the audio Jacobs asks the candidate about healthcare and Gianforte says that he'll talk about it later. Jacobs presses the question and the candidate tells him to ask Shane Scanlon, Gianforte's communications director. 

Immediately after that there are loud sounds of what seems like an altercation and someone stumbling or falling. 

The voice of what appears to be Gianforte says, "I'm sick and tired of you guys. The last guy who came in here did the same thing. Get the hell out of here." 

Jacobs says he wants to call the police and is then told he needs to leave. 

Greg Gianforte is trending nationally on Twitter.

Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.

In April, Jacobs wrote a piece for The Guardian about Gianforte, titled "GOP candidate has financial ties to US-sanctioned Russian companies".

The reporter Tweeted out that media witnesses were present and says audio will be available. 

Sheriff's deputies are still on the scene. Our reporter Kolby Crossly attempted to talk to Gianforte's press person, but was denied. 

Gianforte has left the scene. 

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the alleged assault. 

A day away from the Special Election, Gianfote was holding a meet and greet from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm as his final event.

This is a developing story.

