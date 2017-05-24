Counties throughout the state are seeing budget deficits due to the special election

With one day away from the Special Election, the clock is ticking for the Gallatin County elections office as they prepare for the election.

"We are very busy," said Charlotte Mills, Gallatin County election administrator.

Charlotte Mills, Gallatin County election administrator, says this is a very big election and it's costing the county.

“The special election was not budgeted because we didn't know this fiscal year about this election."

Mills says this election is costing the county $200,000 that they didn't anticipate and Gallatin County is not alone.

"Every single county in the state is having the same problem where this was not budgeted election so just about every single county is over budget and their election apartment this year,” said Mills.

This special election is costing Cascade County $90,000, Yellowstone County $130,000 and

Missoula County $230,000.

"We're estimating that it's going to cost around $750,000 state wide, that would be more than a mail in ballot would've cost," said Mills.

"The elections office is full of trays of ballots that are being counted for the special election Mills said they received about 32,000 ballots so far, that's 67% of what they sent out just a few weeks ago.

Still, the election office is far from done.

"We're behind will be here late tonight trying to get everything we have U-Haul's going out delivering all the equipment to a polling places and tonight we have to get our office completely ready and trained because the process starts and changes tomorrow," said Mills.

Mills says it’s the polls that cost the most.

"This election we have to have a lot of manpower meeting the polls and that's one of the difference plus we have a lot more people in our office staff in the computers and working with people coming in."

She says all Montanans will be paying for this special election.

"No matter what you look at it it's taxpayer dollars that are paying for this it's just that more taxpayer dollars are coming out the reserves because it is a polling place election," said Mills.