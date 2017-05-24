Montana heads to polls amid glare of national attention

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana voters are heading to the polls Thursday to decide a nationally watched congressional election amid uncertainty in Washington over President Donald Trump's agenda and his handling of the country's affairs.



The flow of big money in the race portended an epic battle at the ballot box - as Republican groups poured cash into the state to help Greg Gianforte retain the state's only U.S House seat for his party and as Democrat Rob Quist rallied progressives attempting to push back against last fall's GOP tide.



The wild card is Libertarian Mark Wicks who could upend the political ambitions of his competitors.



In a last-minute turn, local authorities were investigating robocalls reportedly made by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on behalf of Gianforte. The pre-recorded calls are illegal in Montana.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/24/2017 2:09:19 PM (GMT -6:00)