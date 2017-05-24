Monday's shooting result of attempted suicide

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton released that 29-year-old Jacob Paul Nicklawsky was determined to have suffered brain death due to a gunshot injury of the head.

Physicians at St. Patrick's Hospital pronounced the death Monday afternoon.

The investigation has shown that Nicklawsky died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound which occurred Monday morning in Missoula. The incident was witnessed by civilians and Missoula County Sheriff's Deputies.

Nicklawsky and other occupants of a vehicle were initially contacted by law enforcement in response to an earlier report of gunshots being investigated by the Missoula Police Department.

When Sheriff's Deputies attempted to control the scene, they said, the subjects initially refused to follow instructions or the commands of law enforcement.

Deputies say the situation quickly escalated when Nicklawsky entered a vehicle and produced a handgun, which he used to commit suicide before anyone could intervene.

Law Enforcement and first responders administered first aid measures to Nicklawsky until he was transported from the scene via ambulance.

Sheriff Holton said that upon reviewing all of the facts of the incident, including evidence of illegal drug use by the subjects, Missoula County Deputies showed, "incredible professionalism and their actions and tactics were entirely appropriate given the chaotic situation they found themselves in".

Sheriff Holton said it is common for an outside agency to investigate incidents that involve or are witnessed by local law enforcement.