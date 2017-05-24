President proposing $800 billion cut to Medicaid

According to the Montana Commission of Securities and Insurance nearly 193,000 Montanans are enrolled in Medicaid.

President Donald Trump's budget proposals calls for an $800 billion cut to the program nationally.

Some say the proposal will be dead on arrival, but one Montanan who spoke with us thinks otherwise.

"President Trump is doing the right thing because I know the system gets milked," the former nurse said, "I know I'll probably lose some benefits out of the deal. But it needs to be looked at in the light...I'm just tired of people thinking they can just milk the system for nothing."

The proposal still needs approval from both the House and the Senate.