Family surprises law enforcement by picking up their tab - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Family surprises law enforcement by picking up their tab

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MANHATTAN, Mont. -

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office was surprised by an act of kindness when their restaurant bill was returned already paid. Sheriff Allen Fulton took to Facebook to thank Oasis, the restaurant, for the gesture and thoughtful note. 

He said Undersheriff Bruce Price, Chicago police officers and two Fort Worth Texas Police had gotten together for dinner on May 23. Hundreds of officers gathered in Montana this week to pay tribute to fallen Deputy Mason Moore and counties across the state have been show support with blue ribbons and lights. 

The post has gathered over a hundred positive responses on Facebook, applauding the act.

The note reads:

Gentlemen, Dinner tonight is a gift from my family and me. May the Almighty watch over you. Thank you for all that you do to serve.

Sheriff Fulton asked for Montanans to stop by Oasis and support the business. 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:58:12 GMT

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

    Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:37 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:37:12 GMT

    If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

    If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

  • Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:36:02 GMT

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

  • Body recovered of woman missing since March

    Body recovered of woman missing since March

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:20:12 GMT

    A fisherman contacted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to report finding a body in the Flathead River, approximately two miles upstream from the Sportsmans Bridge.

    A fisherman contacted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to report finding a body in the Flathead River, approximately two miles upstream from the Sportsmans Bridge.

  • LIVE STREAM: Deputy Mason Moore's memorial

    LIVE STREAM: Deputy Mason Moore's memorial

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-05-23 15:47:55 GMT

    Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.

    Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.

  • Ravalli County man arrested for assaulting officers, high-speed car chase

    Ravalli County man arrested for assaulting officers, high-speed car chase

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:35:47 GMT

    Kale Bradley Bertelsen allegedly reached an “insane rate of speed” fleeing from and endangering the lives of multiple peace officers

    Kale Bradley Bertelsen allegedly reached an “insane rate of speed” fleeing from and endangering the lives of multiple peace officers

  • Police: gunman said neo-Nazi roommates were planning terror

    Police: gunman said neo-Nazi roommates were planning terror

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:59:49 GMT

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man told police he fatally shot his neo-Nazi roommates because he wanted to prevent a planned act of domestic terrorism.

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man told police he fatally shot his neo-Nazi roommates because he wanted to prevent a planned act of domestic terrorism.

  • Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:01:42 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

  • Alcohol, drugs suspected in Bozeman fatal crash

    Alcohol, drugs suspected in Bozeman fatal crash

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:36:26 GMT

    Alcohol, drugs and speed are suspected in a Bozeman fatal on May 21.  The vehicle was traveling southbound on Story Mill Road when it went off the right shoulder and over corrected into the opposite lane of travel. 

    Alcohol, drugs and speed are suspected in a Bozeman fatal on May 21.  The vehicle was traveling southbound on Story Mill Road when it went off the right shoulder and over corrected into the opposite lane of travel. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.