Family surprises law enforcement by picking up their tab

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office was surprised by an act of kindness when their restaurant bill was returned already paid. Sheriff Allen Fulton took to Facebook to thank Oasis, the restaurant, for the gesture and thoughtful note.

He said Undersheriff Bruce Price, Chicago police officers and two Fort Worth Texas Police had gotten together for dinner on May 23. Hundreds of officers gathered in Montana this week to pay tribute to fallen Deputy Mason Moore and counties across the state have been show support with blue ribbons and lights.

The post has gathered over a hundred positive responses on Facebook, applauding the act.

The note reads:

Gentlemen, Dinner tonight is a gift from my family and me. May the Almighty watch over you. Thank you for all that you do to serve.

Sheriff Fulton asked for Montanans to stop by Oasis and support the business.