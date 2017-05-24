Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festiv - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival

BIGFORK -

The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner, starting May 27th.

Competitors of all ages will be coming from all around the world to participate.

David Meyers with the festival tells us that the festival almost didn’t happen.

Years ago the festival was a part of a national kayak circuit, when the festival lost sponsorship locals and local businesses didn’t hesitate, and the community of Bigfork pitched in to keep the kayak festival going.

Meyers says, “A lot of local sponsors that are helping with the festival and local community members that have stepped up."

Without these sponsors the festival would not be possible.

And Meyers tells us how the kayak course works.  Green and red lines usher kayakers down the mile stretch of the Swan River.  When a kayaker comes across a green line they must paddle downstream around a gate.  When they come across a red line the kayaker must paddle upstream.  The fastest time wins the race.  Meyers tells us last year the winning time was around five minutes. 

Meyers explains the danger of this sport creates lifelong friendships, “You have their back and they have yours and you just have a bond that you just don't get from a lot of other people.  They have your life in their hands."

The competition is fierce.  Racers in the men’s division will be fighting for a cash purse of over three thousand dollars.  The women’s division will be competing for a prize of almost two thousand dollars. 

If you want to help support the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak festival the organization will be holding a fundraiser on Thursday, May 25th at Flathead Lake Brewing Company at 6:00 PM.

