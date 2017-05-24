Jodi Moore speak about her husband's memory - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Jodi Moore speak about her husband's memory

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Just a week after Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was killed in the line of duty, his wife Jodi Moore speaks about her husband's memory and impact. 

One of the challenges now, she says, is for her and their children to adjust to this "new reality." Instead of focusing on what took him from them, Jodi Moore says she's trying to just concentrate on how much love Deputy Moore had for them. 

In a letter he wrote for his wife, just in case something like this happened, Deputy Moore told his wife that officers often die in "gruesome ways," but he doesn't want her to think about that. He asked her to enjoy life because he enjoyed life with her. 

Deputy Moore's memorial service took place on May 23, with hundreds attending. 

