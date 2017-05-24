How much is your vote worth?

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The race between republican Greg Gianforte and democrat Rob Quist has been dubbed "the millionaire versus the musician." You've undoubtedly seen the ads or received the mailers, but on Thursday that all ends.

There's a pretty high price tag attached to this election, especially in a race for a congressional seat. Over $12 million total has poured in.

The candidates submitted final campaign-finance reports on May 5th. Gianforte listed $3.4 million in total donations and Quist listed $3.2 million. On Tuesday, Quist's campaign announced that it has raised $6 million so far, $1 million of that in the last five days. The majority was $25 donations from "every day" Montanans according to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

While a democrat hasn't been in office for 20 years, the GOP is leaving little to chance. Outside independent campaign groups have spent at least $5 million on the race, over $4-million of that advocating for Gianforte. Groups backing Quist have spent only a fraction.

