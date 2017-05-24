Consultant charged in scheme to trade US secrets for profit - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Consultant charged in scheme to trade US secrets for profit

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Hometown Election Headquarters

    Hometown Election Headquarters

    Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

NEW YORK (AP) - A Washington consultant is among five people charged in a scheme to convert government secrets into hedge fund profits.
    
Prosecutors say secrets came from an employee of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
    
An indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court charges consultant David Blaszczak with conspiracy, securities fraud and other crimes.
    
Also charged is former CMS employee Christopher Worrall, who prosecutors say worked in the director's office as a special assistant when the leaks occurred.
    
A Worrall lawyer declined to comment. A lawyer for Blaszczak didn't immediately return a message.
    
The indictment says Blaszczak and others used "deceit, craft, trickery and dishonest means" to defraud the United States from 2011 through 2013 by obtaining confidential information from CMS. It says Blaszczak then disclosed the information to hedge funds.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:58:12 GMT

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

    Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:37 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:37:12 GMT

    If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

    If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

  • Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:36:02 GMT

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

  • Body recovered of woman missing since March

    Body recovered of woman missing since March

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:20:12 GMT

    A fisherman contacted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to report finding a body in the Flathead River, approximately two miles upstream from the Sportsmans Bridge.

    A fisherman contacted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to report finding a body in the Flathead River, approximately two miles upstream from the Sportsmans Bridge.

  • LIVE STREAM: Deputy Mason Moore's memorial

    LIVE STREAM: Deputy Mason Moore's memorial

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-05-23 15:47:55 GMT

    Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.

    Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.

  • Ravalli County man arrested for assaulting officers, high-speed car chase

    Ravalli County man arrested for assaulting officers, high-speed car chase

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:35:47 GMT

    Kale Bradley Bertelsen allegedly reached an “insane rate of speed” fleeing from and endangering the lives of multiple peace officers

    Kale Bradley Bertelsen allegedly reached an “insane rate of speed” fleeing from and endangering the lives of multiple peace officers

  • Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:01:42 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

  • NRCC: all signs point to milder 2017 wildfire season

    NRCC: all signs point to milder 2017 wildfire season

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-05-23 15:58:46 GMT
    Photo: Mike Daniels, Roaring Lion Fire 2016Photo: Mike Daniels, Roaring Lion Fire 2016

    Snowfall, moisture levels, and a lack of drought across Montana could lead to a lower-than average wildfire season in 2017

    Snowfall, moisture levels, and a lack of drought across Montana could lead to a lower-than average wildfire season in 2017

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.