Wildfire forces evacuations at Washington state tourism spot

The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
A fisherman contacted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to report finding a body in the Flathead River, approximately two miles upstream from the Sportsmans Bridge.
Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.
Kale Bradley Bertelsen allegedly reached an “insane rate of speed” fleeing from and endangering the lives of multiple peace officers
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
Snowfall, moisture levels, and a lack of drought across Montana could lead to a lower-than average wildfire season in 2017
Snowfall, moisture levels, and a lack of drought across Montana could lead to a lower-than average wildfire season in 2017