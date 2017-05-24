Police: gunman said neo-Nazi roommates were planning terror

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man told police he fatally shot his neo-Nazi roommates because he wanted to prevent a planned act of domestic terrorism.



Court documents filed Tuesday show that 18-year-old Devon Arthurs made the comment to police on Friday after leading officers to the bodies.



Arthurs, who told police he was a recent convert to Islam, said his roommates had disparaged his new religion and that their behavior also spurred his actions.



Investigators found bomb-making materials, Nazi propaganda and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in the apartment with the bodies.



Also arrested was a fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, an active member of the Florida National Guard who police say admitted to being a neo-Nazi and who gathered the explosives.



A court hearing for Arthurs was postponed Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)