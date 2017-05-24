Alcohol, drugs suspected in Bozeman fatal crash

Alcohol, drugs and speed are suspected in a Bozeman fatal on May 21.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on Story Mill Road when it went off the right shoulder and over corrected into the opposite lane of travel. Law enforcement say the vehicle went of the road, hit an embankment and then rolled, landing up-right.

Both occupants were transported to the hospital.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Connecticut, was pronounced dead at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. Injuries are unknown for the passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Bozeman.