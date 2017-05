Sunshine, cooler and windy today. Winds could be gusting 25-35 mph with higher gusts possible. Look for increasing clouds this afternoon and t’storms tonight, Thursday and Friday. The weekend weather is starting to look really good. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 68°/39° Butte: 58°/35° Kalispell: 56°/41° Missoula: 61°/42°