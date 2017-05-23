Butte-Silver Bow Fire Dept. participates in Operation Blue Light

In the Mining City people are honoring Deputy Moore with what is being called Operation Blue Light.

Those with the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department are giving away free blue light bulbs.

Firefighter Kahl Clark said picking up a blue light and letting it glow outside your door step, shows support for those who have been killed in the line of duty.

Clark added in times like this unity is important.

"We work side by side with local law enforcement every day. They are a part of our team. Also, we just want to show support for them as well," said Clark.

If you are interested in picking up a blue light bulb, you can stop by this week at the fire station between 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.