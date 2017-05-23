BZN Yellowstone International Airport receives grant funding

The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is going to be seeing some changes. Tuesday morning the airport received two million dollars in grant money for high priority projects.

The airport received a discretionary grant of two million dollars to help rehabilitate the taxi way, something Airport Director Brian Sprenger says is needed.

"If we did not replace it, it would eventually fail and obviously that's not a good idea."

The money is coming from the Aviation Trust Fund. Every year the airport receives around three million dollars in grant money, but this year they received a discretionary grant for an extra two million dollars for high priority projects.

"Asphalt is good for about 15 years or so because of the type of use airports have. so what we will do is we will mill off the top layers of asphalt there and then pave down new layers of asphalt so that we can get another 15 years out of it," said Sprenger.

Senator Jon Tester also released a statement to us on this grant saying, "It is critically important that we have good infrastructure for air travel. Bozeman is the busiest airport we have in this state, and it is critically important that they have the dollars they need to invest in infrastructure to keep Montana’s economy moving forward."

Sprenger added, "We have fixed facilities, we have to have taxi ways, and we have to have runways."

Sprenger hopes to see the rehabilitation of the taxi way start mid-June.