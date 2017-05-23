Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

EAST GLACIER- It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit.

A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.

Madeline Connelly-- her family-- and members of the search crew agreed to speak exclusively to us.

For the first time-- they all sat down together and shared their stories from Maddie’s seven days alone in the woods.

"I can't even explain it,” says Laura Connelly, Maddie’s mother. “You get your child back. How do you explain the joy you feel?"

Laura hugs her daughter.

It’s a family reunion of sorts. A family that just met a couple of weeks ago under the worst of circumstances.

"It just seemed like a mellow day,” says Marty Connelly, Maddie’s Uncle. “She was going to take the dog and go find open water."

Maddy was visiting Marty. It was Thursday, May 4th. But Maddie didn't return Thursday night. And by the time Friday night rolled around, Marty knew something wasn't right.

“You're just feeling it,” says Marty. “You could just feel it. We couldn't do much that night though. It was dark.”

Saturday morning. Maddie’s empty car found at a nearby trail head.

“When you spend a lot of time in the mountains,” says Chris Lewis, a volunteer searcher. “Every minute that goes by, the chances of survival in that type of environment decrease."

Dozens of people and several agencies were searching for Maddie. Where was she?

"I didn't really know how far I had gone,” says Maddie. “Because I was going fast and it was still sunny out and I just kept going."

No food… no water… no jacket. Maddie and Mogie hiked for hours.

“Started getting tired,” says Maddie. “Laid down, took a nap, and woke up. It was nighttime. I was freaked out. It wasn't pitch-black, so I kept going. Then it got really dark. I was in snow. I was off a trail and I panicked. And I went to bed. I woke up early in the morning and I just kept thinking, 'I got to make it back. Marty is probably wondering where I am.'"

Madeline was heading deeper into the wilderness. Friday, May 5th came and went. Maddie and Mogie settled in for another long night.

“She kept me warm every night,” says Maddie. “And most mornings she'd wake me up in the morning and tell me, 'hey, we got to go.'"

Maddie’s family could only pray.

Laura says, “Please God, keep her alive. Please keep her positive. Keep her warm.'"

Maddie drank water from creeks and ate glacier lilies for food. Then day 7 - - it happened.

"I saw a bunch of heads at the bottom of a hill,” says Maddie. “I yelled down to them - - I asked, 'Are you guys hikers?' And they said, 'No!'" They say, 'Are you Madeline Connelly?' And I said, 'Yep.' And I lost it."

“And then like, ‘We found her - - alive and well!'” says Charlie Speicher, a volunteer searcher. “And I think everybody started crying and smiling and a lot of people were surprised - and that was that. She was (snap) alive. She’s found."

You might think the trail where Maddie departed is the last place she'd want to come back. But not true - - not Madeline. She wants to more than anything - - but it has to be on her own terms.

Maddie says, "I think that that is a very special place and I can't wait to get back there. But I want to do that by myself… and with some loved ones maybe. But not at this moment."

At this moment… Maddie just wants to take in all the love from her new family.

Madeline says she believes it was the mountain and the energy from her friends, family, and searchers… that kept her safe for those seven days.

She wanted to make sure everyone knows how grateful she is for all of the well-wishes and efforts that went into finding her.

Incidentally, she scrapped plans to go work at a bakery in Alaska-- and is instead spending the rest of the summer in Montana.