Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.
A fisherman contacted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to report finding a body in the Flathead River, approximately two miles upstream from the Sportsmans Bridge.
Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
Kale Bradley Bertelsen allegedly reached an “insane rate of speed” fleeing from and endangering the lives of multiple peace officers
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
Snowfall, moisture levels, and a lack of drought across Montana could lead to a lower-than average wildfire season in 2017
From a family man to someone who would give you his shirt off his back three fork residents say 42-year-old Mason Moore will be very missed in the community.
