Body recovered of woman missing since March - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Body recovered of woman missing since March

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

A fisherman contacted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to report finding a body in the Flathead River, approximately two miles upstream from the Sportsmans Bridge.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and the body was recovered and taken to the Montana State Crime lab for an autopsy and identification.

The crime lab was able to confirm the identity as that of Dacia Finch, a 55 year old Kalispell woman who had been missing since late March 2017. Finch was last seen on March 30, 2017.

Her car was located by a Flathead County deputy on March 31, 2017 at Kiwanis Park.

Dacia was the subject of an extensive search at that time.

The cause of death was determined to be drowning.   

