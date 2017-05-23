Windy Wednesday predicted in Northwestern Montana

Courtesy NOAA

Winds will start earlier than normal Wednesday morning, and by the afternoon, it will be exceptionally windy across Lemhi county.

Wind gusts in the 30 & 40 mph range will be common, with some afternoon wind gusts in the 50 mph range possible, especially for the Continental Divide area and higher elevation valleys above 5000 ft+. Winds will quickly decrease in intensity after sunset.

Tree damage is possible, and crosswinds will at times create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles.

The image below depicts expected gust speeds during the afternoon hours. Try not to get too focused on the exact number, as these values are simply representative of overall gust speeds for each area.