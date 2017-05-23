Hometown Proud Bigfork: Behind the scenes at a local jam shop

If you’ve ever been to Bigfork you’ll recognize the distinct purple door of Eva Gates Homemade Preserves. For Gretchen Gates, this place is more than just a store that sells preserves. It’s been in her family for years, and Gates grew up watching her Grandmother, her mother and her sister run the store.

Gates tells us, “It was founded by my grandmother in 1949, and it has been run by the women in the family ever since. After my grandmother it was my mother, my sister now me."

The company originated in 1949 in Gate’s Grandmother’s house, which the store is named after.

Gretchen still uses her grandmother's recipe to this day, using all local ingredients when she can. When she can’t get enough from Montana she sources to other nearby states, like Washington.

Around 1979 Gates’ preserves became so popular that the store needed more space. So, the store front moved to its current location on Electric Ave.

Gates explains, “It was moved down here in 1979 and we've been downtown ever since."

All of the preserves are cooked and packaged in house. Tourists come from all over the world to visit Bigfork and Gates tells us the farthest place she’s ever shipped her preserves to is Uzbekistan.