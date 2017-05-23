Hometown Proud Bigfork: Behind the scenes at a local jam shop - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hometown Proud Bigfork: Behind the scenes at a local jam shop

Posted: Updated:
BIGFORK -

If you’ve ever been to Bigfork you’ll recognize the distinct purple door of Eva Gates Homemade Preserves.  For Gretchen Gates, this place is more than just a store that sells preserves.  It’s been in her family for years, and Gates grew up watching her Grandmother, her mother and her sister run the store.      

Gates tells us, “It was founded by my grandmother in 1949, and it has been run by the women in the family ever since.  After my grandmother it was my mother, my sister now me."

The company originated in 1949 in Gate’s Grandmother’s house, which the store is named after.

Gretchen still uses her grandmother's recipe to this day, using all local ingredients when she can.  When she can’t get enough from Montana she sources to other nearby states, like Washington.

Around 1979 Gates’ preserves became so popular that the store needed more space.  So, the store front moved to its current location on Electric Ave.

Gates explains, “It was moved down here in 1979 and we've been downtown ever since."

All of the preserves are cooked and packaged in house.  Tourists come from all over the world to visit Bigfork and Gates tells us the farthest place she’s ever shipped her preserves to is Uzbekistan. 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:58:12 GMT

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.