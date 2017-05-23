Boston museum doubles reward for stolen artwork to $10M - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Boston museum doubles reward for stolen artwork to $10M

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - A Boston museum has doubled its reward to $10 million for information that leads to the return of 13 works of art stolen in 1990 in the largest art heist in U.S. history.
    
The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum's board of trustees announced the increase Tuesday.
    
On March 18, 1990, two men disguised as police officers robbed the museum of approximately $500 million worth of masterpieces. They included works by Rembrandt, Manet and Vermeer. The FBI said in 2015 that the two suspects are now dead.
    
In 1997, the museum increased its reward from $1 million to $5 million. The new $10 million reward is available immediately but expires at midnight on Dec. 31.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

