Ravalli County man arrested for assaulting officers, high-speed car chase

A Ravalli County man faces multiple charges after assaulting or endangering the lives of six people, and including a high speed chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.

In a court document filed by the Ravalli County Courthouse, Kale Bradley Bertelsen was first reported to law enforcement for driving his Chrysler luxury sedan at an “insane rate of speed” near East Highway and Christofferson Lane, in which Bertelsen nearly caused multiple collisions.

When the vehicle was located shortly after, deputies found Bertelsen in his car, claiming he was looking for a gas station on his phone; Deputy Jason Jones reported Bertelsen did not have a phone, and was visibly hiding something between his legs.

Jones reportedly called Bertelsen’s behavior “extremely erratic” as he asked Bertelsen for his license and registration, but Bertelsen responded by saying he didn’t know where they were and that he “believed” the car was his.

Bertelsen reportedly refused to exit his vehicle, yelling and becoming increasingly aggressive with Jones as Jones drew his taser.

Jones reportedly called for backup, holding his firearm in the ready position but not pointed at Bertelsen, as Bertelsen reportedly searched his car for a weapon before speeding off northbound onto Eastside highway, nearly causing another collision.

The chase reached speeds of 85 miles per hour in a 65-mile zone, as three other officers joined the pursuit; one of the officers, U.S. Forest Service Officer Stephanie Zacha, reported that Bertelsen was intentionally driving directly at her, before he suddenly drove off the roadway at speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The vehicle pursuit ended with Bertelsen allegedly crashed into a tree near Pine Hollow Road.

Court documents report Jones ordered Bertelsen to get on the ground, he refused, and Jones used the taser on him. However, when the taser cycle completed, Bertelsen reportedly began resisting again by throwing punches at another assisting officer, Trooper Adam Gane.

Bertelsen was tased a second and third time before he submitted.

The urine test conducted at Ravalli County Detention Center showed methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana in Bertelsen’s system.

Bertelsen’s charges include one count of Assault on a Police Officer, six counts of Criminal Endangerment— which includes four peace officers— one count of Resisting Arrest, one count of Obstructing a Peace Officer, and one count of Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer.