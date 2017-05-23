Scheduled power outage in Augusta - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Scheduled power outage in Augusta

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

NorthWestern Energy has planned a short outage in the Augusta area on Wednesday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The outages will allow crews to safely complete maintenance work in a substation that serves the Augusta area. About 340 customers will be affected.

The repairs are aimed at improving the reliability of service in the area.

For any questions or concerns, NorthWestern say people can call their Customer Contact Center at (888) 467-2669.

