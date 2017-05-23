Montana US House race sparks record campaign spending - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana US House race sparks record campaign spending

By Associated Press

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Campaign spending ahead of Thursday's special election to fill Montana's only U.S. House seat is already at record levels, with at least $17 million raised.
    
The sum is especially remarkable because of the 85-day campaign period. The congressional race two years ago generated about $9 million in spending for a campaign that spanned primary and general elections.
    
The campaign committees for Democrat Rob Quist and Republican Greg Gianforte have raised at least $10 million combined, while outside groups have spent more than $7.1 million thus far.
    
Most of that money has been used to finance a barrage of advertising, much of it negative.
    
Voters are choosing from among Quist, Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks to fill the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke when he became U.S. Interior secretary.

