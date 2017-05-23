Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

Many paid their respects to this calling during his memorial service at Bridge Church in Belgrade.

Others, hundreds in fact, attended his service, filed into Three Forks' high school to watch the memorial and lined the highway to pay respects to a truly beloved man.

Law enforcement from near and far gathered to pay tribute as well, with 80 vehicles participating in his funeral procession from Townsend to Belgrade.

Jodi Moore, Mason's wife, was one of the first people to speak during his service. She quoted Corinthians 13:4-8 which was read on their wedding day in 1999.

4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Her strength to speak today came from five things, she said. First she listed God, that she couldn’t do this without His help. Next she listed her husband, Mason.

“I was blessed and lucky to be loved, really loved by Mason Moore,” she said. “And I say that that because Mason would look at me to make sure he had my attention and say ‘I love you, I really love you.’”

Reasons three through five are their children: twins Cole and Chase and their daughter Branna.

What all speakers brought up today was how deeply devoted Mason was to his children and wife and how much love he showed to them.

Friend and Pastor Curtis Crow passionately recounted how Mason Moore loved talking about his family.

He recently told Pastor Curtis how proud he was of his sons, “how proud of the men you are growing to be,” Curtis said. Mason had told Pastor Curtis his sons have so much integrity and how he was proud that they stood up to bullies at school.

This is something his sons seem to have in common with their father, as many spoke of how Moore did not look the other way when people needed him.

His sons, Pastor Curtis said, have these wonderful characteristics “because you were raised with a father who loved and taught you to love.”

And while Mason Moore seemed to be a man’s man – he loved the outdoors and hunting – he wasn’t afraid to spend quality time with his daughter, something that Pastor Curtis said loved to see.

Mason Moore didn’t let a little glitter or nail polish stand in the way of spending time with his daughter and showing that he loved her.

“Mason was a man of love. And he wasn’t afraid to express it. You know he loved his family,” the pastor said.

Jodi Moore said he was “ecstatic” when he found out they were having twins and when they had their little girl “he became a puddle,” he was “head-over-heels in love.”

From his famous hugs to his kind words, everyone speaking made it clear how important love and faith were to Mason Moore.

Even his own words, written in a letter to his wife, seem to really epitomize how loving and selfless he was.

The letter was written in case something like the events of May 16 happened.

Jodi Moore read part of it at his service.

“Don’t let hate take over your life. I enjoyed every moment of life with you. Enjoy life.”

She asked for those that see her and their children to not look at them and be sad, but to know how lucky they were to be loved by “this wonderful man.”

From Belgrade Fire Captain Rich Whitaker to Battalion Chief of Three Forks Fire Charles Eastty to Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan, all three men emphasized their gratefulness in having known Deputy Moore.

"I hope we can all strive to be the husband, father and public servant that Mason was," Captain Whitaker said. "And I hope that we can honor his memory by never forgetting his sacrifice to the people of Montana. May his family always find comfort in the knowledge of how Mason impacted all those who were lucky enough to make his acquaintance.”

Sheriff Meehan spoke of when dispatch told him something was wrong on May 16. He was understandably, visibly shaken while recounting the events.

“My heart sunk. My hearts broke. I’m a man without spirit right now. It’s definitely broken and I know everyone else has a broken spirit, a broken heart…” Sheriff Meehan said.

But Meehan didn’t want today to be all tears and it wasn’t. Loving jokes were made about Mason Moore’s first time deer hunting in Montana, about his snappy quips and his lighthearted frustration with whipping the evidence room into shape.

“He loved above all else,” Pastor Curtis said and it’s evident that he too was loved and will continue to be loved.

Here's my heart Lord

Here's my heart Lord

Here's my heart Lord

Speak what is true

'Cause I am found, I am Yours

I am loved, I'm made pure

I have life, I can breathe

I am healed, I am free

- Passion Conferences “Here’s My Heart" (Sung today in tribute)