The Latest: Brennan shared classified info about terrorism

WASHINGTON (AP) - John Brennan says that when he was CIA director he shared classified information with Russia and other nations about threats related to terrorism.



But Brennan told the House intelligence committee on Tuesday that President Donald Trump would have violated protocol if he shared such information with Russian officials in the Oval Office spontaneously.



Brennan says such classified information typically shared through intelligence channels, not visiting diplomats.



He also says that before sharing such classified intelligence with foreign partners, the U.S. would go back to the intelligence partner that provided the information to make sure what was shared would not compromise operatives.