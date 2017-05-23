The Latest: Brennan shared classified info about terrorism - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Brennan shared classified info about terrorism

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - John Brennan says that when he was CIA director he shared classified information with Russia and other nations about threats related to terrorism.
    
But Brennan told the House intelligence committee on Tuesday that President Donald Trump would have violated protocol if he shared such information with Russian officials in the Oval Office spontaneously.
    
Brennan says such classified information typically shared through intelligence channels, not visiting diplomats.
    
He also says that before sharing such classified intelligence with foreign partners, the U.S. would go back to the intelligence partner that provided the information to make sure what was shared would not compromise operatives.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.